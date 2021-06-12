New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Godfall Fire & Darkness expansion and PS4 launch coming in August

Gearbox Software's first next-gen game, Godfall, gets its first expansion and will make its way to last-gen with a PS4 version on August 10, 2021.
Bryan Lefler
The Gearbox Software E3 2021 showcase was a little light but one bit of news from the event was the announcement of the first Godfall expansion, Fire & Darkness. Also revealed was the PS4 version of the game with cross-gen play with PS5. Godfall for the PS4 and the Fire & Darkness expansion are scheduled for release on August 10, 2021.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Bryan Lefler has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years.

