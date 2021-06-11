New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dolmen gets new trailer at Koch Media Primetime showcase

Massive Work Studio revealed a new trailer for sci-fi game Dolmen during the Koch Media Primetime showcase.
Donovan Erskine
1

Koch Media’s Primetime gaming showcase was held as a part of Summer Game Fest, and focused on titles coming from new publishing label Prime Matter. During the show, we got a brand new trailer for Dolmen, the upcoming sci-fi shooter from Massive Work Studio. We also got an extensive discussion with a developer on the project.

The new trailer for Dolmen was shared during the Koch Media Primetime showcase.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

