Marvel's Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC gets first trailer We got our first look at the Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC in Marvel's Avengers at E3 2021.

Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase had no shortage of Marvel-related content. This included the next major DLC for Marvel’s Avengers. We got our first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC at the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase.

The trailer for the Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC was shown during Square Enix’s conference at E3 2021. We got a cinematic introduction to King T’Challa and the expansive nation of Wakanda. This gave us our first look at Black Panther’s suit, which is sleek and black, with some purple accents.

In the trailer, we see Black Panther going head-to-head with Ulysses Klaw, a common rival of the Black Panther in the comics. Klaw is looking to cause destruction and steal Vibranium from Wakanda. Vibranium is the extremely rare and durable material used to create the Black Panther suit and Captain America’s shield. T’Challa isn’t alone, as we also see him fighting alongside Iron Man and Captain America. The expansion will bring about a new playable character, as well as several new locations for players to explore.

The Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC will be free for all Marvel’s Avengers players. The DLC will be released this August. Avengers wasn’t the only Marvel-related announcement made at the Square Enix E3 2021 presentation, as we got an official reveal for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Stick with Shacknews for the latest news and announcements out of E3 2021.