Razer reveals the new Blade 14 laptop & USB-C 130W GaN charger at E3 2021 During its E3 2021 showcase, Razer showed off a new version of its Blade laptop featuring an AMD 5900 PCU and NVIDIA RTX Series 30XX GPU.

E3 2021 is continuing towards a big finish, but there are still quite a few more things left before we close out the festivities. Razer had itself a presentation as well to show off some of the new and interesting products coming to its lineup. Among them was the new Blade 14 laptop, which will load an enormous amount of power and quality into a sleek and compact frame. We also got a look at a new USB-C 130W GaN charger which should come in handy for keeping products like your new Blade 14 laptop charged.

Razer announced these new products and more during its E3 2021 keynote presentation on June 14, 2021. During the presentation, one of the most prominent announcements was the new Razer Blade 14 laptop. This new laptop packs serious portable power into a 14-inch frame. The Blade 14 is the first Razer Blade laptop to feature an AMD CPU: the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX.

The Razer Blade 14 also has a laptop version the popular and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU under the hook. Combine all this with a Quad HD 165Hz display and you’ve got a seriously potent little machine. It’s available as of today on the Razer website and retails at $1799.99 USD.

That wasn’t all though. Razer had another product to reveal in the form of a new USB-C 130W GaN charger. The charger rather compact as well, less than 3-inches wide and long and a little over 1-inch thick. It will feature two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Either connectible as a brick or pluggable into a wall, this device should provide versatile power for all of your needs no matter what they, from smartphones to laptops. It is also available as of today for $179.99 USD.

Razer also announced a Raptor 27 165Hz THX Certified monitor during its showcase. Be sure to check out that and the rest of our E3 2021 coverage throughout the event.