Razer introduces first THX-certified monitor, the Raptor 27 The Razer Raptor 27 sports a 165Hz IPS display with VESA HDR 400 capability.

Not content with being one of the world’s leading providers of gaming peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and headsets, Razer also has gamer-centric displays. The company’s newest display product is the new Raptor 27. This 27-inch monitor is the first-ever display to receive THX certification.

Razer says this certification is the result of the Raptor 27 meeting or exceeding the standards put forward in 400 individual tests that measure image quality, color reproduction, and more. This THX certification is meant to ensure that the Raptor 27 displays images as the creator intended. Razer acquired THX back in 2016.

The Raptor 27 pairs its 165Hz refresh rate with a 2560x1440 resolution. Its variable sync panel supports both AMD Freesync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync for tear-free gaming with the lowest possible input lag. Razer promises that the Raptor 27 covers more than 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR mode is capable of up to 400 nits of brightness.

The new Razer Raptor 27 retains the popular design of its predecessor with an elegant matte-black finish to the forged aluminum base, a high-end textured fabric back, and built-in cable management channels running along the backside. To finish the look, the Raptor 27 features Razer Chroma RGB lighting, for up to 16.8 million colors and a variety of lighting effects, which can be synchronized with other Synapse 3 compatible devices.

The new Razor Raptor 27 will hit retail later this year with a suggested retail price of $799.99 USD. Razer will also have a VESA mount adapter available for the Raptor display lineup that allows for desktop arm or wall mounting. The Razer VESA adapter will sell for $79.99 USD.