Try Razer's Project Hazel RGB mask with a new Instagram filter Razer has released an Instagram filter that will allow you to try on their Project Hazel RGB mask.

Razer’s E3 2021 conference was primarily focused on what’s next from their gaming laptop and monitor offerings. However, one of the more interesting announcements came at the end of the show, when Razer announced that it would be making its Project Hazel RGB mask concept a reality. What’s more, Razer has released an official Instagram filter that will allow you to try the mask on and see how it looks on you.

The Razer Project Hazel RGB mask filter is available for all Instagram users. Simply open the social media app, and either swipe left or select “add to story,” in the upper left-hand corner. Then, you’re going to want to swipe over to a filter and then swipe up, bringing up the full filter menu. You can then type “Razer'' into the search bar, and the Project Hazel RGB face mask should be one of the first couple of options. You can then hit “try it” and use the filter on yourself.

Once the camera detects your (or any) face, it will apply the mask, showing you how it would look if you were really wearing it. With masks becoming such a normal part of everyday attire over the last year, it’s important that the mask you’ve got on is a decent fit (and properly functional, of course). You can even tap on the screen in order to change the mask’s color from dark grey to white.

Razer first announced the Project Hazel RGB mask earlier this year as a concept amidst the pandemic. During the company’s E3 2021 keynote, they announced that the masks would become a reality and are going into production soon. More information is available on the Razer website. If you’re interested in getting one, taking this Instagram filter for a spin may be a good idea. Stick with Shacknews for all of your E3 2021 news.