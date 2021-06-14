Razer announces Project Hazel mask is now in production The company behind some of the most popular computer peripherals is now making masks.

E3 2021 is always an interesting event. There are announcements about games of all creeds, but some of the most unique things come from the tech side. Razer did not disappoint with its presentation on June 14, and even took consumers by surprise when Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan revealed that Project Hazel was no longer just a concept, but a reality.

Razer's Project Hazel originally started as a proof of concept but has now entered production. Razer, one of the biggest manufacturers of computer peripherals, announced at E3 2021 that the purely conceptual idea of an RBG and “gamer-fied” mask is in early production, with a release date slated for the end of this year.

The mask in question, currently being referred to as Project Hazel, features some unique elements including rechargeable filters, transparent design, interior lighting and more. It also purportedly uses less plastic than traditional masks.

Project Hazel is scheduled to go on sale in early Q4 2021. Because of the supply limitations, Razer plans to do “sale by drops”. Consumers will need to visit the Project Hazel page on the Razer website for more information and to sign up for notifications for when it becomes available.

Project Hazel was just a concept at one point but, following the positive feedback from the community, Razer opted to make it a reality. This sort of positive change is exactly what we like to see.