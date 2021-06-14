New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Razer announces Project Hazel mask is now in production

The company behind some of the most popular computer peripherals is now making masks.
Sam Chandler
1

E3 2021 is always an interesting event. There are announcements about games of all creeds, but some of the most unique things come from the tech side. Razer did not disappoint with its presentation on June 14, and even took consumers by surprise when Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan revealed that Project Hazel was no longer just a concept, but a reality.

razer project hazel is in production

Razer's Project Hazel originally started as a proof of concept but has now entered production. Razer, one of the biggest manufacturers of computer peripherals, announced at E3 2021 that the purely conceptual idea of an RBG and “gamer-fied” mask is in early production, with a release date slated for the end of this year.

The mask in question, currently being referred to as Project Hazel, features some unique elements including rechargeable filters, transparent design, interior lighting and more. It also purportedly uses less plastic than traditional masks.

Project Hazel is scheduled to go on sale in early Q4 2021. Because of the supply limitations, Razer plans to do “sale by drops”. Consumers will need to visit the Project Hazel page on the Razer website for more information and to sign up for notifications for when it becomes available.

Project Hazel was just a concept at one point but, following the positive feedback from the community, Razer opted to make it a reality. This sort of positive change is exactly what we like to see. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Project Hazel page to learn more about the mask and stop by the E3 2021 page for all the other announcements from this major week in gaming.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola