Despot's Game gets new gameplay trailer from E3 2021
Mutate your tiny humans and send them into battle in Despot's Game.
Despot’s Game, developed by Konfa Games, is a roguelike with a twist: it’s also an auto-battler! The newest gameplay trailer from the Guerrilla Collective Showcase during E3 2021 showed off weapons, the ability to mutate and upgrade your humans, and even introduced player-versus-player encounters.
Developing…
