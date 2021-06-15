Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 1 release date revealed
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is about to get its first Expansion Pass.
Tuesday's Nintendo E3 Direct looked to wrap up with The Legend of Zelda. No, not that one. It's not Breath of the Wild 2. No, instead it's the Expansion Pass for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a first look at its gameplay, and what's coming.
