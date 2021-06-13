New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Wartales revealed at PC Gaming Show with 2021 release window

Shiro Games' Wartales is the latest indie game to receive a world premiere during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.
Bryan Lefler
1

Wartales is the latest indie game exclusive reveal out of the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021. The isometric strategy game features epic tales across an empire. Wartales is set to release on Steam in 2021.

Set one hundred years after the rise of the Edoran Empire and its fall to a great plague, Wartales sets the player among outlaws, traveling bandits, and mercenaries to relive the old lore. Viewable in the trailer below, Wartales features isometric turn-based-strategy gameplay with a heavy narrative focus.

The CRPG genre was born from Dungeons & Dragons and fantasy role-playing rulesets but it has expanded to encompass any world imaginable. With Wartales, the scope of CRPG settings is dialed back to medieval times in a fantasy world, but without the fantastic elements of magic and sorcery.

Wartales instead, offers a more realistic campaign through a gigantic world on a quest for notoriety and wealth. Tactics will govern the battlefield as you confront fearless enemies and wild animals in turn-based combat. Companions, contracts, bounties, crafting, camp management and more are set to give more depth and life to your adventures.

Debuting at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, Wartales is set for release sometime in 2021 on Steam Early Access. We have plenty of news from the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 so keep those tabs on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola