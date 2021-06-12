Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey heading to PSVR, PS4, and PS5 After a period of Oculus Quest exclusivity, Taito's newest puzzler heads to the PlayStation family of devices.

The original Puzzle Bobble hit arcades back in the mid-90s and found an audience with its fast-paced bubble-matching gameplay. Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, a VR sequel, has enjoyed some success as an Oculus-exclusive for some time now. Publisher Taito confirmed this week that the title will also be headed for PSVR, as well as a flatscreen adaptation made for PS4 and PS5. The game is expected to launch for the PlayStation ecosystem later this year.

Bursting with the same vibrant design, adorable characters, and timeless puzzle-solving gameplay as the original, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is the next evolution of the classic Japanese action puzzle game franchise so many of us grew up playing. For the first time in Puzzle Bobble history, bubble puzzles now take three-dimensional form to create new brain-teasing challenges which will test the most die-hard veterans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

Aim, fire, and pop bubbles with your trusty cannon to match three or more bubbles of the same color, while taking on 100 3D puzzles in our Story Mode. Puzzles no longer lay on a flat plane, but take the form of three-dimensional clusters that spin and rotate with realistic physics when bubbles collide.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey will also feature two additional modes: Infinite Mode, an endless challenge for players chasing high scores, and Duel Mode, fast-paced 1v1 online battles with Quickmatch support across PS4, PS5, and PS VR.