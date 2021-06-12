New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amber Isle gets new gameplay trailer at Wholesome Direct 2021

The Animal Crossing-inspired Amber Isle has gotten a new gameplay trailer.

Donovan Erskine
1

During the Wholesome Game Direct, we got a gameplay trailer for Amber Isle, the lifestyle game inspired by Animal Crossing. This simulator features animals, humans, and village maintenance.

The new trailer for Amber Isle debuted during the Wholesome Game Showcase at E3 2021 and was then uploaded to Twitter. We get a look at the various characters and environments, as well as gameplay in Amber Isle.

There were roughly 70 games featured at the Wholesome Game Showcase, and we’ve got coverage for you right here on Shacknews. Be sure to stick with us for all of your E3 2021 needs.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

