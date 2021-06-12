Amber Isle gets new gameplay trailer at Wholesome Direct 2021 The Animal Crossing-inspired Amber Isle has gotten a new gameplay trailer.

During the Wholesome Game Direct, we got a gameplay trailer for Amber Isle, the lifestyle game inspired by Animal Crossing. This simulator features animals, humans, and village maintenance.

Welcome to Amber Isle! 🌿

Begin your new life alongside a cast of friendly, dinosaur villagers as the island's only shopkeep!

Craft items, upgrade your shop, customise the village and befriend all the Paleofolk pals! 🦕🧡



Wishlist us on steam: https://t.co/zdvr7QCTDc pic.twitter.com/cPGsXCTBuv — Ambertail Games (@AmbertailGames) June 12, 2021

The new trailer for Amber Isle debuted during the Wholesome Game Showcase at E3 2021 and was then uploaded to Twitter. We get a look at the various characters and environments, as well as gameplay in Amber Isle.

