Pistol Whip gets a new 'Style System' update announced at UploadVR E3 2021
Push your skills to the limits with Pistol Whip's new Style System.
Pistol Whip is about to get a massive new update. Announced during the E3 2021 UploadVR livestream, the Style System lets players alter the game using modifiers that make the game a bit more challenging. The Style System update is due out summer 2021.
Cloudhead stops by the Upload VR Showcase to debut the huge new Style System for Pistol Whip!https://t.co/MGSctI4eDr pic.twitter.com/BjEw7qIexH— UploadVR 📺 Showcase on June 12! (@UploadVR) June 12, 2021
