Worms Rumble coming to Nintendo Switch The 32-player action shooter spinoff of Worms is landing on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021.

Worms Rumble was quite an out of the ordinary title in the usual turn-based strategy that has been associated with the Worms series. The game instead puts players in an action-oriented battle royale fracas, fighting to survive down to the last worm. It came out in late 2020, but the Nintendo Switch was left out of the fun at the time. Now, in 2021, Worms Rumble is making its way over to the Switch to invite Nintendo players into the fun.

The Nintendo Switch release of Worms Rumble was announced during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct on June 15, 2021. According to the small teaser during Nintendo’s E3 2021 events, Team17 will be bringing Worms Rumble over to the Nintendo Switch sometime this year. It will feature the same goods found elsewhere, including up to 32-player battles, cross-platform play, a wide array of weapons to employ against your fellow worms, and more.

Worms Rumble officially launched back in December 2020 on various platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has done alright for itself, garnering a sometimes-positive, sometimes-mixed response. It’s definitely divisive for just how different from the usual Worms Rumble affairs. It loses the usual turn-based team antics of Worms to go with a action-centric battle royale style. Still, it’s got a lot of the Worms charm to it, including ridiculous weapons, interesting maps, and comedic doom a-plenty.

With the game coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021, it should be an interesting time for those who want to continue their love of the Worms Rumble. Stay tuned as we await a more concrete release date this year and check out all of our other E3 2021 coverage.