Babylon's Fall trailer shows off story and gameplay at E3 2021

It's been a while since we got a look at Babylon's Fall and the latest trailer shows off plenty of narrative beats and action.
Sam Chandler
Babylon’s Fall received a new gameplay trailer during the Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase at E3 2021. The game features solo gameplay, but also allows players to complete dungeons with a team of four. Please take a moment to feast your eyes on the trailer below.

Developing…

