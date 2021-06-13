Babylon's Fall trailer shows off story and gameplay at E3 2021
It's been a while since we got a look at Babylon's Fall and the latest trailer shows off plenty of narrative beats and action.
Babylon’s Fall received a new gameplay trailer during the Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase at E3 2021. The game features solo gameplay, but also allows players to complete dungeons with a team of four. Please take a moment to feast your eyes on the trailer below.
Developing…
From The Chatty
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Babylon's Fall trailer shows off story and gameplay at E3 2021