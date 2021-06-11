King's Bounty 2 gameplay trailer shown at Koch Media Primetime showcase The long running King's Bounty series is getting a new game and we get a look at some gameplay during the Koch Media Primetime showcase.

The Koch Media Primetime showcase brings us another look at gameplay with a trailer for the upcoming King's Bounty 2. This will be the first direct-sequel to the original 1990 fantasy video game after multiple spin-off titles were produced starting in 2008. 1C Publishing EU and Prime Matter are set to release King's Bounty 2 on August 24, 2021 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

First uploaded to YouTube almost two months ago by 1C Entertainment, this trailer gives us a look at some story elements and gameplay for King's Bounty 2. While not quite as old as the first King's Bounty game, the Unite Them or Fall video starts with some ominous voice over that warns of a land that has lost its balance, swaying between destinies. The voice is revealed to be the heir of the missing king of Nostria.

All manner of bad tidings and evil doings are shown in quick succession as the almost two minute trailer continues with its exposition. The in-engine cutscenes look impressive enough for the direct-sequel to a game that is now over 30 years old. King's Bounty first debuted in 1990 for DOS PCs and micro computers and is notable for being the forerunner to the popular Heroes of Might and Magic series. Fans of the franchise had a long wait for another game to bear the King's Bounty name, with 1C Company picking up where New World Computing left off in 2008 with a spin-off series.

King's Bounty 2 will utilize an all-new engine and feature a more open-world and darker cinematic take compared to the previous games. King's Bounty 2 is set to release on August 24, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Stay here on Shacknews for any more developments from all the E3 2021 announcements. We have a convenient schedule posted here with all the important conferences and start times.