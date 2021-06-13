E3 2021: All trailers, announcements, news, and presentation VODs

E3 2021 has been absolutely brimming with video game announcements, news, and trailers. Because there’s so many, it can be easy to miss one or two things (or perhaps more), which is where we come in. Below you’ll find a collection of articles, links, and trailers to get you up to speed and ensure you see anything you might have missed at E3 2021. So come with me and let’s look at all the exciting games we’ll be playing this year and next.

Summer Game Fest announcements

Geoff Keighley really knocked it out of the park with his Summer Game Fest 2021. While not technically a part of E3 2021, it set the stage with arguably the biggest reveal so far: Elden Ring has a release date.

For those that want more Elden Ring goodness, check out my piece on everything you need to know about Elden Ring. I take a deep dive into various corners of the internet to undercover as many of its secrets as I can.

Koch Primetime Gaming announcements

Koch Primetime revealed its new publishing brand, Prime Matter. This new division is responsible for a whole lot of awesome games announced at E3 2021.

IGN Expo announcements

IGN Expo featured a few titles we’ve seen previously as well as a few new contenders.

Guerrilla Collective announcements

The Geurrilla Collective Showcase features several announcements like the intense Hunt the Night, the gruesome Death Trash, or the retro throwback Arcade Paradise.

Wholesome Games announcements

Wholesome Games was a truly adorable and relaxing livestream. It marked a calm moment amidst the storm of E3 2021, despite several dozens of games getting announced.

Ubisoft announcements

Despite experiencing some leaks beforehand, Ubisoft managed to deliver some surprises at E3 2021. Fans of Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, and Mario were in for a treat. There was also a surprise for those that enjoyed the 2009 film, Avatar.

Devolver Digital announcements

Devolver Digital’s E3 livestreams continue to be a chaotic and thoroughly enjoyable romp. For E3 2021, the team cranked the bizarreness up to max as they announced a myriad of new titles across console, PC, and mobile.

Gearbox announcements

Gearbox’s presence at E3 2021 was a little bit light this year. In fact, the majority of the livestream was dedicated to talking about the upcoming Borderlands movie that’s being directed by Eli Roth.

UploadVR announcements

The UploadVR Showcase had several VR title announcements, be it new games or updates to fan favorites.

Xbox & Bethesda announcements

Xbox & Bethesda’s E3 2021 presentation was a banger, with dozens of games shown. From a look at Halo Infinite’s intense multiplayer and the gorgeous Forza Horizon 4 to Arkane’s Studios new Redfall and the reveal that The Outer Worlds 2 is in development, there was something for everyone.

Square Enix announcements

Square Enix brought plenty of news on the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy title, gameplay of Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange news, Final Fantasy 1-6 remaster, and more.

PC Gaming Show announcements

The PC Gaming Show was packed wall to wall with game trailers and announcements. Gabe Newell also made a special appearance to announce Steam Next Fest. There were also some peripherals revealed including some neural gloves, a Fanatec CSLDD wheel resistance mechanism, the ONEXPLAYER Switch-like handheld device, and the Asus PG32UQX gaming monitor feature 32-inches of 4K goodness.

New Blood also had a sizzle reel halfway through the PC Gaming Show, right before Gabe Newell.

Ultra Kill

Fallen Aces

Amid Eveil: The Black Labyrinth

Unfortunate Spacemen

Dusk

Kyle is Completely Famous

Faith the Unholy Trinity

Gloomwood

E3 2021 was a monumental event with developers and publishers bringing tons of new and exciting game announcements, trailers, and news to players. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover everything else that comes out after E3. There’s also Shacknews E5 2021 coming up next, so stick around so you don’t miss out!