Splitgate: Arena Warfare coming to consoles with crossplay next month

Back in 2019, 1047 Games turned some heads when they launched Splitage: Arena Warfare on Steam. Its fast-paced mix of shooter action with mind-bending level traversal via portals proved to be a hit with players. It still carries a “Very Positive” rating via Steam user reviews and now console owners will get the chance to join in on the action. Today, 1047 revealed that Splitgate: Arena Warfare will be coming to consoles on July 27 with cross-gen and crossplay support.

