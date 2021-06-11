New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Splitgate: Arena Warfare coming to consoles with crossplay next month

The fast-paced portal shooter makes the leap from PC to consoles in July with cross-gen and crossplay support.

Chris Jarrard
1

Back in 2019, 1047 Games turned some heads when they launched Splitage: Arena Warfare on Steam. Its fast-paced mix of shooter action with mind-bending level traversal via portals proved to be a hit with players. It still carries a “Very Positive” rating via Steam user reviews and now console owners will get the chance to join in on the action. Today, 1047 revealed that Splitgate: Arena Warfare will be coming to consoles on July 27 with cross-gen and crossplay support.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

