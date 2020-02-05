Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle coming late February 2020 Arc System Works is launching a massive collection of Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun games later in February that includes River City Ransom, Super Dodgeball, and much more.

The Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun franchises have a long and storied history in the foundation of beat’em-up, brawler, and even sports gaming. There are a ton of bombastic titles spread throughout the two and Arc System Works is gathering a lion’s share of them in one package for launch in late February with the Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle.

Arc System Works announced the Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle on February 5, 2020 via the Arc System Works Twitter. Slated to launch on February 20, 2020, the bundle brings together 18 games from the Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun franchises. Though the collection doesn’t contain anything of the franchise as recent as River City Girls or Double Dragon Neon, one of the highlights of the bundle is that 11 of the games have never been localized for NA release and are completely fresh outside of Japan.

Many retro fans will probably recognize Super Dodgeball and River City Ransom, but Nekketsu! Street Basket: Ganbare Dunk Heroes, its triple backboard basketball and street fighting antics, is also a treat.

From the looks of things, the Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle carries a ton of games that retro gaming fans might be familiar with. Double Dragons 1 through 3 are there, as well as River City Ransom, Crash & the Boys: Street Challenge, and Super Dodgeball, which is a great collection by itself. That said, there are also a lot of gems throughout the collection of Kunio games which have never been released outside of Japan, including a number of sports titles as equally over the top as Super Dodgeball. Nekketsu! Street Basket: Ganbare Dunk Heroes, Nekketsu Hockey Club: Slip and Slide Madness, and Surprise Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal carry on the tradition of taking ridiculous liberties with sporting events, scoring goals even as you’re scuffling with the schoolyard.

With the collection coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2020, it’s a great opportunity to reach into the past, beat up all the pixelated bullies, collect all the yen, and power up your characters to obscene strength, all in the name of being the best and/or saving your gal pals.