Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle coming late February 2020
Arc System Works is launching a massive collection of Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun games later in February that includes River City Ransom, Super Dodgeball, and much more.
A new Double Dragon is on its way, and it will be here very, very soon.
Billy Lee and Jimmy are back! Yes -- again!
Those looking for a bit of nostalgia can head on over to Steam, GOG, and Amazon to pick up the Double Dragon Trilogy starting next week.
Double Dragon Trilogy is coming to iOS and Android devices later this year, packing the three arcade classics together with customizable controls, new difficulty levels, and a remastered soundtrack.
Double Dragon 2: Wander of the Dragons is coming to Xbox Live Arcade on April 5.
Here's reason to high-five. WayForward's take on the Double Dragon franchise is coming soon. And best of all, it will be included in PlayStation Plus' "Instant Game Collection" when it launches.
WayForward's take on the Double Dragon franchise will be ready September 11th on PlayStation Network, and September 12th on Xbox Live Arcade. The game will be available for $9.99 (800 Microsoft Points).
In addition to the upcoming Adventure Time game, WayForward has revealed yet another game in development: a new addition to the Double Dragon franchise.