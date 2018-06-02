New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Double Dragon series

Double Dragon Trilogy heading to mobile devices

Double Dragon Trilogy is coming to iOS and Android devices later this year, packing the three arcade classics together with customizable controls, new difficulty levels, and a remastered soundtrack.

Double Dragon: Neon releases in September

WayForward's take on the Double Dragon franchise will be ready September 11th on PlayStation Network, and September 12th on Xbox Live Arcade. The game will be available for $9.99 (800 Microsoft Points).

