Party Animals announced at Microsoft/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

Fans of fuzzy critters and senseless violence should find a lot to like with Party Animals.

One of the more unique showings we saw today during the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase was from Party Animals. While it appears to be a new IP, Party Animals looks like it shares some DNA with Gang Beasts. The game is confirmed to be a console launch exclusive for the Xbox ecosystem and should provide countless hours of not-so-lighthearted fun.

This story is developing...

