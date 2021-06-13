Killing Floor 2's Interstellar Insanity event takes the action to the Moon During the PC Gaming Show, we learned about the Interstellar Insanity event in Killing Floor 2.

During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, we learned more about upcoming games set to hit digital storefronts. We also got updates on new content coming to titles already available, such as Killing Floor 2. Tripwire Entertainment made an appearance during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 to reveal Interstellar Insanity, the new event update for Killing Floor 2.

The trailer for Killing Floor 2’s Interstellar Insanity event debuted at the PC Gaming Show and shows us the next major event coming to the survival-shooter. The event takes all of the Killing Floor shenanigans to the Moon, with the introduction of the new Moonbase map. The game is also getting new weapons in the form of the Famas and Thermite Bore.

Killing Floor players looking for something to keep them engaged will find that in the newly added Scavengers and Arachnophobia weeklies. Lastly, new HRG weapons are coming with the Bastion and Battle Brawlers.

The Interstellar Insanity update will come to Killing Floor 2 as a free content update on June 22, 2021. The PC Gaming Show was full of announcements and updates on some of the most interesting games set to come to PC. For more of what’s come out of E3 2021 as a whole, Shacknews has you covered there, too.