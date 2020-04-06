ShackStream: Indie-licious chases paradise in One Step From Eden

Nobody said the road to paradise was going to be easy. On this week’s Indie-licious ShackStream, we’re trying to take that trek by whatever mean’s necessary with Thomas Moon Kang and Humble Bundle’s One Step From Eden. We’ll be slinging spells, collecting treasures, saving hostages, and battling powerful foes in this grid and card-based combat game.

At Shacknews, we do love a good indie game, so each week we take a look at the latest and most interesting in the indie game scene on a special stream we call Indie-licious. On March 26, 2020, developer Thomas Moon Kang launched One Step From Eden on Steam and Nintendo Switch with the help of Humble Bundle and Maple Whispering Limited. You can catch us streaming One Step From Eden and other indies on Indie-licious every Monday at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or check out the live embed of the stream below.

Reminiscent of the old-school Mega Man Battle Network games, One Step From Eden has you take on the role of one of several magical characters and try to fight your way to Eden through paths of battles, rescue, boss fights, and more, collecting new spells and artifacts with each step forward. A roguelike element is also in play. You go as far as you can go, and when you die, that’s that. You’ll have to start over from scratch. However, by playing and leveling up, you can unlock newly available spells or even new characters that can change the way you play.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can link it to your Twitch account and score one free Twitch Prime subscription a month.

