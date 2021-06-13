Twelve Minutes gets a release date at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase The top-down narrative game about a man stuck in a time loop is coming out this August.

There are plenty of stories about time travel out there, but Twelve Minutes looks to take the theme and have players experience it in a new way. In Twelve Minutes, players take on the role of a man who’s stuck in a – you guessed it – 12 minute time loop. We were given a brand new trailer to enjoy, along with a release date, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021. Please, take a look at the trailer and enjoy!

The trailer for Twelve Minutes reveals the game will be releasing on August 19, 2021. Due to the narrative-based nature of the game, we only get a little taste of what’s on offer. However, if you want to know more, head on over to Ozzie Mejia’s Twelve Minutes preview for a write-up of what he got to see during his hands-on.

Twelve Minutes promises to be a mind-bending game with a rich story to unfurl. “A real-time, interactive thriller,” Xbox Wire states, “Where you will need to use the knowledge of what’s about to happen, to change the outcome and break the twelve-minutes loop.” It sounds like there will be a lot of learning experiences as players try, fail, and implement their time traveller knowledge.

Twelve Minutes is schedule to release on August 19, 2021 on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and cloud. Stop by the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 page for everything else announced during the event. You can also check out the E3 2021 page for coverage of dozens of other games revealed over the week-long gaming extravaganza.