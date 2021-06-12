Venice 2089 to launch Kickstarter campaign this month
Safe Place Studio's upcoming 2.5D adventure will embark on a crowdfunding campaign in the coming weeks.
Though it might have started its life as a smaller project, Venice 2089 from Safe Place Studio has much bigger aspirations. During today’s 2021 Guerilla Collective Showcase, it was revealed that the game will be launching a new crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter that begins on June 20.
A previous version of the game has been available on Itcho.io and a newer demo version is available through the game’s Steam Store page.
This story is developing...
