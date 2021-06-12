New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Venice 2089 to launch Kickstarter campaign this month

Safe Place Studio's upcoming 2.5D adventure will embark on a crowdfunding campaign in the coming weeks.

Chris Jarrard
1

Though it might have started its life as a smaller project, Venice 2089 from Safe Place Studio has much bigger aspirations. During today’s 2021 Guerilla Collective Showcase, it was revealed that the game will be launching a new crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter that begins on June 20.

A previous version of the game has been available on Itcho.io and a newer demo version is available through the game’s Steam Store page.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

