Hades is coming to Xbox Game Pass this August

News about Hades dropped during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021. While the showcase only talked about news related to Xbox, Hades is coming to the PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on August 12, 2021. The incredibly challenging and rewarding game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day.
Besides news of Hades coming to the Xbox and Sony consoles, it's also getting a physical release.
Players that have yet to experience Hades can do so on August 13, 2021, on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Until then, browse through our E3 2021 topic page for more news from gaming's biggest news event of the year.
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler