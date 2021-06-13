Chivalry 2's post-launch content plans will 'double the size of the game for free' Torn Banner Studio and Tripwire Interactive have some bold plans for the future support of Chivalry 2.

Torn Banner Studio and Tripwire Interactive have finally moved Chivalry 2 out the door. It’s quite the game already, but the developers have no plans to sit on their laurels and bask in the glory. During E3, Torn Banner shared glimpses of what lies ahead in Chivalry 2’s immediate future. Moreover, the devs promised that the amount of post-launch content coming for Chivalry 2 will pretty much “double the size of the game for free”.

Chivalry 2 got a post-launch developer spotlight during the PC Gaming Show livestream during E3 2021 on June 13, 2021. During the spotlight, we got a look at a new map, new weapon skins, teases of a new weapon style, and more. Moreover, Torn Banner promised that much of this content will be coming for free. Players won’t have to spend another dime on new levels, weapon classes, and similar updates to the game. You can catch the full developer spotlight just below.

