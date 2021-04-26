Chivalry 2 cross-platform partying likely to come after launch Though cross-platform play and same-platform partying will be ready for Chivalry 2's launch in June, cross-platform partying will take a bit longer.

Chivalry 2 is coming to the end of another explosively chaotic, limb-severing weekend of beta play and Torn Banner Studios and Tripwire Interactive have likely learned quite a bit, given this was the debut of cross-play in the game’s ongoing testing. Whether or not everyone had a good time with the beta (we certainly did), it’s back to the lab to make Chivalry 2 better ahead of its June launch. One of the more important bits on its list is partying. While Torn Banner promises same-platform partying will be ready for launch, cross-platform partying may take a bit longer.

Torn Banner Studios revealed the state of partying in Chivalry 2 in a tweet on the game’s Twitter on April 26, 2021. While Chivalry 2’s cross-play itself performed admirably over the course of the beta weekend, many found themselves wondering about party capabilities in the game. Simply put, partying was not available for the beta. Furthermore, while same-platform parties will be ready for launch in June 2021 and cross-platform partying is under investigation, the developers currently do not have a timeline for when it will be ready. That most likely means it will arrive in a post-launch update.

Note:



*Crossplay* itself works ok!



Same platform *parties* (PS5 to PS5, etc) = confirmed feature for launch, it's bugged + a known issue



Cross platform parties (PC to PS5, PS4 to PS5, etc) = under investigation without a timeline at this moment, but we know it's important — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) April 26, 2021

Cross-platform on launch day is no easy task, Chivalry 2 will be launching with full capability for online play between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. That said, it’s looking like partying is proving to be a trickier prospect for the team. With the recent tweets, it’s looking like you’ll need to wait a little longer if you want to party up with pals on different platforms in-game, but at the very least, cross-platform parties are not something the Chivalry 2 team is putting on the backburner.

As we get closer to the June 8 launch of Chivalry 2, stay tuned for further updates and reveals leading to the game’s 2021 release date, as well as further updates on cross-play and partying. Want to know our impressions of the game so far? Check out our recent Chivalry 2 hands-on preview.