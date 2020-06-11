Chivalry 2 crossplay coming with current & next-gen console launch The medieval multiplayer hack n' slash has been confirmed for current consoles as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will feature crossplay between all consoles and PC.

Torn Banner Studios and Tripwire Interactive are gearing up Chivalry 2 to be a bloody good time in 2020 and it’s only looking better each new time we see it. The medieval multiplayer melee-fest was already headed for the Epic Games Store on PC, but recently, Torn Banner revealed Chivalry 2 is getting a console launch on current and next-gen systems. What’s even sweeter is that there will be crossplay between all platforms.

Torn Banner Studios announced the console launch of Chivalry 2, as well as crossplay, in a new trailer on June 11, 2020, originally reported on IGN. Alongside the Epic Games Store exclusive release on PC, players will be able to play Chivalry on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year. Even sweeter, the trailer revealed that no matter what platform you play on, players will be able to team up, take to the battlefields, and slay foes together. You can check out the new trailer from Torn Banner Studios just below.

Chivalry 2 is looking grand to say the least. The game offers up to 64 player melees in which they can march through forests, storm castles, set fire to villages, and engage each other in intense melee combat. We’ve seen a visceral update in Chivalry 2’s visuals and a recent closed alpha has already given players a taste of what’s in store. With the game now confirmed for consoles and crossplay, it seems we can expect a broad battlefield full of numerous players if all goes well. It will certainly be fun to knight up with our fellow players no matter what they play on.

Chivalry 2 is slated for launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2020. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and a more solid launch window coming soon.