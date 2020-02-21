Chivalry 2 Closed Alpha sessions detailed; gets new trailer Stabbing and chopping season draws near as Chivalry 2 prepares for closed alpha sessions.

Beginning life as of the most popular multiplayer mods in PC history, the Chivalry franchise has long been a favorite of folks who prefer to settle feuds with steel rather than firearms. The highly-anticipated sequel, Chivalry 2, is marching towards a possible 2020 release and the first step of that journey will be in the form of a series of closed alpha sessions. Starting in March, these test runs will allow the development team to work out server kinks and gather feedback from its rabid fanbase. The development team has also prepared a new lore trailer to go along with the Closed Beta announcement.

The first session of the Chivalry 2 Closed Alpha will focus on 64-player Team Deathmatch events. Other modes based around team objectives are expected to make an appearance in subsequent sessions. Participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement before being granted access to the testing session and will be provided entry to feedback channels exclusive to Closed Alpha participants.

Participation is limited to those with Chivalry 2 Closed Alpha keys. Interested parties can sign up for an invite to the testing sessions at the official Chivalry 2 Closed Alpha Website. The game is expected to enter the beta phase of development later this summer and will have testing sessions. Any players who are chosen for the alpha sessions will also be eligible to participate in the beta.

The Chivalry 2 testing session also requires participants to have Epic Games Store accounts and the testing clients will be distributed via Epic's client. The final release of the game will also be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.