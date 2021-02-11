Chivalry 2 prepares to draw its sword this June Torn Banner's medieval combat sequel aims to remove heads and limbs this summer.

One of the biggest announcements out of today’s Epic Games Store Spring Showcase was news on a potential release date for Tripwire and Torn Banner’s Chivalry 2. The streaming event went over a summary of recent developments pertaining to the game, including an upcoming closed beta period and release window. Medieval combat buffs should mark out some free time for summer as Chivalry 2 is expected to release June 8.

We first learned that Chivalry 2’s would be expanding in scope compared to the original game last summer when console versions and crossplay were formally announced. Both the Xbox One and PS4, as well as their successors, the Series X and PS5, will be getting in on the Chivalry action. It has been known since the original project announcement that the PC version of Chivalry 2 would be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Players itching to get into the fight early will be happy to hear of the upcoming closed beta testing period. From March 26 through March 29, Torn Banner will be running beta testing on the PC version of the game. To ensure access to the closed beta, fans can pre-order Chivalry 2 via the Epic Games Store now.

In the dev diary posted above, the team reveals some of the new mechanics and items that players can expect to use against their foes this June. The game was originally expected to ship last year, but was delayed into 2021 to allow the team to add extra polish and to craft the next evolution in first-person combat games.