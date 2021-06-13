Watch the PC Gaming Show 2021 livestream here Come and see what games are coming to your favorite platform with the PC Gaming Show 2021 livestream.

We’re right in the midst of E3 2021, which means it’s time for the PC Gaming Show 2021. The iconic show is sure to be a banger, so you won’t want to miss a minute of action. You can tune in using the embedded Twitch stream below and be sure to keep an eye on the front page of Shacknews as we cover the announcements.

PC Gaming Show 2021 livestream – June 13

The PC Gaming Show 2021 is scheduled to begin on June 13 at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the whole show right below in the Twitch embed. If you prefer YouTube, you can watch the announcements unfold on the PC Gamer channel.

This year’s PC Gaming Show will be hosted by Sean “Day[9]” Plott, Mica Burton, and Frankie Ward. Viewers will also be pleased to hear that the show will “reveal 39 new trailers, game announcements, and interviews,” according to the official media alert. What these are is anyone’s guess, though, players will no doubt be hoping for some Baldur’s Gate 3 news and perhaps some Diablo 4 goodness.

However, the PC Gaming Show site gives us a hint at what we might see. The following are listed as “Presenting Sponsors”: All in! Games, CCP, Frontier, Nvidia GeForce Now, Humble Games, Modus, Naraka Bladepoint, Robot Entertainment, Humankind, Hello Neighbor 2, tinyBuild, Rawmen, and Tripwire.

There’s likely going to be a whole lot of exciting things to see and hear during the PC Gaming Show 2021. If you look away for a second and miss something, you’ll find our coverage over on the E3 2021 page. Make sure you also take a gander at the E3 2021 Schedule so you can plan out your viewing experience.