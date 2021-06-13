Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game revealed by Square Enix, releases this October Developed by Eidos-Montreal, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest Marvel game from publisher Square Enix.

During Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase, the publisher announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the latest Marvel game from the company. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player narrative-driven game based around Marvel’s loveable band of misfits. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch this year on October 26.

The Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game was revealed during Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase today. In the game, players will take the role of Peter Quill, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot are also featured as members of the group. The story is set shortly after the conclusion of a major intergalactic war, and takes place during the early days of the group coming together.

This young relationship between the Guardians is evident in the gameplay we saw during the showcase. As Star Lord, players will often clash with the other Guardians. There are several moments where players are given dialogue options, allowing them to make key decisions and shape the narrative in their way.

Star Lord’s leadership is also present in combat. We see Star Lord using his jet pack and Quad Blasters to zip around the battlefield and take out enemies. There’s also an ability to call on specific members of the Guardians to pull off special moves.

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be happy to learn that classic 80s music is integral to the game’s experience. Bands like KISS and Iron Maiden will be heard on the in-game soundtrack, and the developers tease that the music will have more of a role than just catchy background music.

Though the Guardians of the Galaxy films are responsible for a large share of the group’s place in today’s pop culture sphere, the developers at Eidos-Montreal looked to the comics for artistic inspiration. This is evident in the character designs for the Guardians, who deviate from the look of James Gunn’s popular MCU games.

Lastly, Edios-Montreal confirmed that there will be no microtransactions or DLC in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Catch all of Shacknews' E3 2021 coverage on our topic page dedicated to the event.