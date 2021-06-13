Slime Rancher 2 reveal during Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Beatrix LeBeau returns in an all-new Slime Rancher that will be an Xbox console launch exclusive.

If all the super-serious AAA shooters and RPGs shown during E3 2021 haven’t yet tickled your fancy, you might find what you’re looking for with Slime Rancher 2. Labeled as an Xbox console launch exclusive, this new sequel brings back all the slime-wrangling cuteness of the original game with updated graphics for a new console generation. The game made its debut during the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This story is developing...