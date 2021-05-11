Zombies Ate My Neighbors & Ghoul Patrol are coming to the Nintendo Switch in June Disney Interactive and DotEmu are bringing LucasArts classic titles Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol to the Switch with some light improvements.

Among the wide and varied LucasArts catalogue of games, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol on the Super Nintendo were standouts. Not based on any particular film franchise, these two games were simply fun and colorful romps in which players took on the roles of a couple of kids looking to save the neighborhood and other varied locations from the clutches of the undead. Now, those games are seemingly rising from the grave to make a comeback. It looks like Disney Interactive and DotEmu are getting ready to relaunch Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol as a package on the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.

The Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol was discovered in a listing on the Nintendo Switch eShop, as reported by Nintendo Everything. Supposedly coming to Nintendo Switch on June 29, 2021, the package is supposed to feature both games and a few new features to go along with them, such as the ability to save anywhere throughout either game and a “museum”-like experience featuring behind-the-scenes content about the games, to name a few additions.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol first launched on the Super Nintendo in 1993 and 1994 respectively. The games are considered beloved classics and have appeared in Nintendo console re-releases since, most recently on the Wii U. Their arrival on the Nintendo Switch is a delight to see and with DotEmu (who handled Streets of Rage 4 and is also working on a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game) lending a hand to Disney Interactive for the package, quality feels pretty well assured.

We’re still waiting on official announcements and listing of the games, so stay tuned as we await further details. Until then, it looks like we can expect the Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol bundle this coming late June.