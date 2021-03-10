New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge revealed as a new 2D TMNT beat'em-up

Dotemu and Tribute Games have teamed up with Nickelodeon to bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles back to the golden era of arcades with an all-new co-op beat'em-up.
TJ Denzer
9

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are an iconic part of co-op arcade-style gaming. The four character team of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo was perfectly built to offer a perfect brawling experience as players battled Shredder’s Foot Clan across many games worth of side-scrolling action in the arcades and at home. Now, it would seem that the golden era is getting new life as Dotemu and Tribute Games have revealed the first look at upcoming title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: a new 2D TMNT co-op beat’em-up coming to console and PCs.

Dotemu, Tribute Games, and Nickelodeon revealed the first look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge in a stylish new trailer on the Dotemu YouTube channel posted on March 10, 2021. The trailer shows off some extensive animation of our favorite turtles getting into the action against Foot Clan ninjas, Bebop and Rocksteady, and other familiar TMNT foes. Then, we get our first look at actual action in the game. It looks like we’ll be taking on an all-new side-scrolling brawler for one to four players. See for yourself below.

Dotemu is the perfect crew to be handling a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return to classic beat’em-up action. It has more than earned all of the respect it needs to be able to handle such a fantastic license with the stellar launch of Streets of Rage 4 in 2020, not to mention it’s continued efforts on Windjammers and Windjammers 2. What’s more, Tribute Games knows its way around classic design as well, having previously worked on awesome new games in the vein of classic titles like the Metal Slug-inspired Mercenary Kings and the more recent Panzer Paladin.

With Dotemu publishing and Tribute Games developing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sounds like it’s in capable hands. From the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be hot on our radar as well. No launch window has been announced just yet, so stay tuned as we watch this game for any further details and information as they become available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 10, 2021 7:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge revealed as a new 2D TMNT beat'em-up

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 7:44 AM

      Wow, that's actually really nicely produced. I'll play that.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 10, 2021 8:25 AM

        From Dotemu (which did Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games (Mercenary Kings), both appropriate teams for this style of game.

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 10, 2021 8:43 AM

          Also Tribute is formed from dev members that made Scott Pilgrim at Ubisoft.

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:13 AM

      First thing I thought of when I happened to see a screenshot in my social feed this morning was the original TMNT arcade game, still my favorite coin-op. Cannot wait to play this.

    • dodob legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:17 AM

      I hate it. (1) it looks stretched out horizontally. (2) it looks like a gba game with its thick borders around sprites.

      Why can't they make the in-game graphics look like the intro?

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 10, 2021 8:20 AM

        #1 doesn't seem to be correct.

        #2 is a stylistic choice, a combination of pixel art style and cell shading. All objects that would be drawn on cells were it a cartoon have black lines, while things that would be a painted backdrop do not.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 10, 2021 8:30 AM

        As to your question, go look at the recent Battletoads game.

        Unless you're going to have a massive budget for animation, that's what you'd end up with, and I think we can agree it doesn't look great.

      • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 10, 2021 8:37 AM

        it looks fucking amazing and you're out of your mind.

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 10, 2021 8:37 AM

          if it "looked like the intro" what you'd actually end up with would be a shitty looking flash game

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:19 AM

      Looks rad! Insta buy for me.

    • Begawkiness legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:27 AM

      Intro was really nice, but I wish the in game art was closer to something like Streets of Rage 4. Still looks like a nice throwback though.

    • shred. legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:34 AM

      I'm down with this

    • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:40 AM

      Looks great actually! And wow, the theme song is by Mike Patton - how cool is that!

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:44 AM

      Very glad to see the wall bounce from Streets of Rage 4 in there. I don't know if I could play a new beat em up without that now.

    • Gylis legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:44 AM

      Unf. I'm into it

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 10, 2021 9:22 AM

      Added to Steam tracker. This is almost a for sure buy on the Switch. I'll get my girls to play so we can 4 player couch co-op. They've picked up some team coordination from Minecraft Dungeon.

      I really like the look. Animation is top-notch. It plays like it looks, this should be a great follow-on from SoR4.

