Streets of Rage 4 behind the scenes clip explores its inspirations
This peek behind the curtain has us even more excited for what Streets of Rage 4 is going to offer.
The latest entry in the Streets of Rage saga will feature an all-star team of composers to bring the game to life.
Streets of Rage 4 is looking like a formidable beat-'em-up with shiny new graphics to boot.
The new trailer reveals the return of Blaze Fielding and Axel Stone.