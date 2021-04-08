Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC & playable Estel confirmed in new trailer Dotemu has confirmed the previously rumored Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC, which will bring three new characters and a new mode later in 2021.

Ever since Streets of Rage 4 came out, players and fans wondered if they might ever be able to play the badass boss cop Estel among other characters. Unfortunately, those dreams have just been dreams… until now. After some previous teasing of DLC content, Dotemu has officially revealed the Mr. X Nightmare DLC, and among three new playable characters and a new mode, Estel has been revealed as the first character coming to the roster with the DLC later this year.

The Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC was revealed in a press release, as well as a slick new trailer on Dotemu’s YouTube channel on April 8, 2021. The trailer shows off all sorts of new features coming to the game. Prominent among them is Estel, who will be one of three new playable characters coming to the Streets of Rage 4 roster. The other headlining feature of Mr. X Nightmare will be a survival mode that has players take on a neverending supply of challenges across new and familiar locations throughout Streets of Rage 4 and the franchise.

That wasn’t all, the trailer above shows us that even if you want to stick with your favorite characters, there will be new ways to play around with them. New moves are coming to each of the base Streets of Rage 4 roster, like Axel’s Spinning Dragon Punch from previous games or a very Street Fighter-like spinning kick for Adam. There are also going to be new weapons, a training mode to practice your combos, and new music for the game from Tee Lopes, who has composed for Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom to name a few.

After having been teased once by Dotemu and once on SteamDB, it’s good to get a peek at what Streets of Rage 4’s DLC finally looks like. With Estel confirmed, we can’t wait to share more about what Mr. X Nightmare has for us later this year. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it launches and can be wishlisted on Steam now.