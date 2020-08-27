Streets of Rage 4 DLC is coming, but DotEmu can't speak to what or when We'd all love to see Estel and the new version of Shiva playable in Streets of Rage 4, and DotEmu says DLC is coming, but it can't commit to details or dates yet.

Streets of Rage 4 is, pretty much without exception, one of the best things to come to the beat’em-up genre of video games in years. We couldn’t get enough of it and we’d love to see more. It also turns out DotEmu would love to give us more, but the specifics of DLC are still up in the air as the group nails down what direction they want to take with new SOR4 content.

DotEmu spoke to the matter of Streets of Rage 4 DLC on the DotEmu Twitter and in a Reddit thread on August 26, 2020. According to DotEmu, DLC is most certainly on the table, but the group behind Streets of Rage 4 is still currently considering what will go into additional content. As such, there’s no timetable for SOR4 DLC to speak of currently Nonetheless, the developers did answer to a few fans on Reddit. Colors, characters, and other goods were suggested and DotEmu is receptive to feedback as it determines where Streets of Rage 4 goes next.

"Will you add content to Streets of Rage 4?"



YES, we will but there is no ETA. You guys are awesome and deserve the best so give us time to do things right.



PS: We also answered some other questions here 👉 https://t.co/0yLBXc0hoa pic.twitter.com/644W2AB2Hw — Dotemu (@Dotemu) August 26, 2020

Streets of Rage 4 was one of the most fun games to come out in an increasingly packed year of good games. We praised it highly in our Shacknews review for its gorgeous art style, fighting mechanics, music, and so much more, with just a little wistful desire that further content would be added to the game. Characters like Shiva in his Streets of Rage 4 form (He’s playable as his pixelated SOR3 counterpart) and hardcore police officer Estel Aguirre seemed pretty fleshed out like they could be playable with some tweaking and we’d love to see them come to the roster. Heck, DotEmu revealed that they also almost tried to include Sega's popular Shinobi in the game. It'd be sweet to see that re-explored and perhaps even come to fruition.

DotEmu seems to suggest plenty of things are possible, but it looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer to find out details about what the developers might put together and when we can see it. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further information.