Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC to bring Shiva to the roster Another new trailer for the Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC revealed Shiva as the latest and final addition to the roster.

With Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Lizardcube hard at work on the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for the impeccable Streets of Rage 4, details have been rolling out little by little in various trailers. We already learned little bits about the content that will be coming to the game, including newly playable characters in Estel and Max Thunder, but another trailer has revealed the final character coming to the roster. It’s Axel and Blaze’s longtime foe and rival, Shiva.

Dotemu revealed Shiva as the last playable character in a new trailer for the Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC on the Dotemu YouTube channel on May 28, 2021. After Estel and Max were revealed in previous trailers for the DLC, we could have expected that it was only a matter of time till we saw Shiva also make the cut. After all, all three of them are boss characters in the base game that you square off against and have extensive move sets. Even so, it’s great to see Shiva in playable action, considering we could only play as his unlockable Streets of Rage 3 appearance before.

Shiva is looking outright tricky as a playable character. He’s fast, has blinking attacks where he’ll charge through enemies, and looks to have quite an air combo game. Not only that, his super from his boss appearance in Streets of Rage 4 where he makes phantom copies of himself is intact, meaning you can split his base form off and attack with multiple versions of him throughout the screen. He might end up being tough to use, but he also looks quite rewarding. Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush have once again seemingly put in the effort that made this game highly reviewed here at Shacknews.

That said, we’re still waiting on a release date for Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare DLC. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for that final crucial detail and we’ll post it right here at Shacknews when it drops.