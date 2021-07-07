Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC launches next week The follow-up DLC to one of the best beat-'em-ups released in years finally has a launch date this July. Get ready for Streets of Rage 4 - Mr. X Nightmare.

It won’t be long now. Streets of Rage 4 was one of the most exciting releases of 2020, inviting us back into the Bare Knuckle universe to let loose with familiar characters and newcomers alike in a beautifully designed side-scrolling beat-’em-up. Now, the DLC, Mr. X Nightmare DLC that we’ve been waiting on for quite some time is finally nearly here. In fact, at long last, we have a release date. It’s coming next week, this July.

Dotemu revealed the release date for the Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare DLC pretty recently with a Steam developer blog update and fresh trailer on the Dotemu YouTube to go along with it. Coming to all available platforms on July 15, 2021, Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder, and Shiva will join the roster alongside a new Survival Mode, interesting new weapons, fresh music, and new background locales to name a few points of interest. You’ll be able to access new moves on ever character as well to increase your usual combat and combo potential.

Mr. X Nightmare has been a winning prospect as DLC for the game since its first announcement in which Estel was introduced as a playable character. It’s only gotten better from there as further features and characters were revealed for the game. With Streets of Rage 2 alumni Max Thunder and longtime villain Shiva joining the roster alongside Estel in official capacity, it goes out of its way to address one of the very few complaints we had about Streets of Rage 4 when we first reviewed it in 2020. Moreover, the new Survival Mode is looking like an incredible addition, complete with leaderboards that will challenge players to achieve the peak of performance among the world’s best.

With the July 15 date set for Mr. X Nightmare’s release in Streets of Rage 4, stay tuned for the latest coverage as we prep to dive into the DLC next week.