Streets of Rage 4 goes mobile with a May 2022 release date Dotemu is bringing its impeccable return of the Streets of Rage franchise to iOS and Android devices with a Streets of Rage 4 mobile version.

Streets of Rage 4 was an impeccable part of 2020’s video game year, bringing art, music, and gameplay together in a fantastic return for the franchise. Its Mr. X Nightmare DLC in 2021 was also pretty amazing. And in 2022, the game is set to make a splash in a new format. Dotemu has officially announced that Streets of Rage 4 is coming to mobile devices and it will launch in May 2022.

The announcement of Streets of Rage 4 on mobile was announced by Dotemu and port developer Playdigious with a YouTube trailer on March 29, 2022. According to the trailer, Streets of Rage 4 will come to iOS and Android devices on May 24, 2022, with pre-registration on both platforms opening up now. It would appear (for now, at least) that it will simply be the base version of Streets of Rage 4, not including the Mr. X Nightmare DLC, but that will still make for an impeccable mobile game if everything is functioning properly.

Streets of Rage 4 was a major contender for our favor in 2020’s year of gaming, earning high praise in our Shacknews review and earning further praise in our Shacknews Year of the Games 2020 conversations. In 2021, Dotemu returned with the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4, adding a ton of value to the game with new characters, modes, moves, music, and more. Playdigious has some good accolades behind it as well, having handled other solid ports such as Dead Cells on mobile, which has decent ratings on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

With Dotemu having been on a roll with further titles like Windjammers 2, we have quite a bit of faith in the publisher and Playdigious to produce a solid mobile port of Streets of Rage 4. As we get closer to the mobile release date coming up in May 2022, stay tuned for further updates and details as they become available.