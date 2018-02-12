Shack Chat: Celebrate independence with the best indie game in your life
We can't think of a better way to celebrate Independence Day than by spending some time with the best indie game in your library.
With the recent launch of Mercenary King: Reloaded Edition we had a chance to chat with Tribute Games' Co-Founder Jean-François Major.
Tribute Games has updated its 2014 run-and-gun shooter and is bringing it to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita for the first time.