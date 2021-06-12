Pekoe lets you start a tea shop in a cat town
Steep some tea and chat to some cats in Pekoe, a relaxing game by Kitten Cup Studio.
Pekoe is an adorable game developed and published by Kitten Cup Studio. Players take on the role of a tea shop owner in a cat-filled village. Check out the developer’s Twitter post below!
We’re happy to share the latest gameplay trailer for our game, which showcases some never before seen features-- we can’t wait for you to blend tea and friendships in the flavorful world of Pekoe 💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/geEXEBE9Di— Kitten Cup Studio (@KittenCupStudio) June 12, 2021
