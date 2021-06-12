New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pekoe lets you start a tea shop in a cat town

Steep some tea and chat to some cats in Pekoe, a relaxing game by Kitten Cup Studio.
Sam Chandler
Pekoe is an adorable game developed and published by Kitten Cup Studio. Players take on the role of a tea shop owner in a cat-filled village. Check out the developer’s Twitter post below!

