New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Grounded's E3 2021 Shroom & Doom update features mushroom abuse & more terrifying spiders

It looks like we're going to be getting down on some fungi antics, all while dodging somehow more terrible spiders than ever before in Grounded.
TJ Denzer
1

Obsidian has been building up on the background shrunken child sandbox that is Grounded for around a year now. The game has expanded with all sorts of fun things in the course of that time and it got another update reveal at E3 2021, featuring even more terrifying spiders and some shroomy goodness. Appropriately, it's called the Shroom & Doom Update.

Obsidian revealed the all-new Grounded Shroom & Doom Update during the Xbox Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021. You can see the trailer in action just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola