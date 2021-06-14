Capcom confirms Resident Evil Village DLC is now in development Resident Evil Village DLC content is on the way, Capcom confirmed during E3 2021.

Capcom was one of the major publishers featured during E3 2021. During the conference, the company spoke about its range of titles from both its development and publishing branches. This included the recently released Resident Evil Village. Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village DLC is currently in development.

Capcom talked about Resident Evil to kick off their E3 2021 showcase. With the resounding success of Resident Evil Village following its launch last month, it’s no surprise that the developer was eager to update fans on what’s coming next. The message simply states “by popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village. More info later.”

With Capcom confirming that the DLC for Resident Evil Village is just now going into development, it will probably be a while before we get our first look at it, and likely even longer until we get the chance to play it. That said, it’s exciting to know that more Resident Evil Village content is on the way.

Of course, with this official announcement, the speculation train is prepared to leave the station. Fans will surely spend the next several months pondering what could be next for the Resident Evil series. In our article in which we break down Resident Evil Village’s ending, we kick around some ideas that could potentially be explored in a DLC expansion.

Resident Evil Village DLC is officially in development, and we’ll wait anxiously for further details. During Capcom’s E3 2021 press conference, the company also announced that Resident Evil RE:Verse will be launching next month. For everything you may have missed during E3 2021, stay right here on Shacknews.