Resident Evil RE:Verse is finally coming next month Resident Evil's 25th anniversary PVP game that was supposed to come with Resident Evil Village will finally be showing up next month.

RE:Verse has been an interesting prospect since it was first announced, but Capcom clearly didn’t feel it was ready for their initial plans. What was originally supposed to be packed with Resident Evil Village for free when the game came out at the start of May was pushed back to later in the summer. Now, it would seem Capcom is finally ready to put RE:Verse out into the wild. During E3 2021, it promised RE:Verse would be coming in July 2021.

The news on RE:Verse’s new release window was revealed during the Capcom E3 2021 showcase on June 14, 2021. According to Capcom, fans can expect to see RE:Verse make an appearance next month in July 2021. We didn’t get a concrete release date at this time. Even so, this game is still expected to be free to those who bought Resident Evil Village on any available platform. Capcom has not mentioned pricing for the game if bought as its own standalone thing or if it will even be available that way.

It would appear that Resident Evil RE:Verse will officially be getting a release date in July 2021.

Many will remember that Resident Evil RE:Verse was supposed to launch with Resident Evil Village as a free bonus to players who bought Village. It was also supposed to be part of the celebration of Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary. The original plan fell through when, after various betas took place, Capcom determined that RE:Verse was not up to the level that it might want the game to be, and so it was delayed further back into Summer 2021 to get more time to shape up proper.

With that in mind, it would appear we can look forward to hearing more about when Resident Evil RE:Verse and its interesting villains vs heroes PVP gameplay is coming in July 2021. Stay tune for further updates and more concrete release date.