Watch the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase livestream here See what Capcom has planned for you by tuning into its E3 2021 livestream.

Capcom continues to hit wins with its vast line-up of titles. Whether you’re an avid Monster Hunter fan or down to fight in the streets, Capcom has something for you with the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase livestream. You can watch all the excitement first-hand using the embedded video below. Please, come and chill with us as we learn about new games.

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase livestream

The Capcom E3 2021 Showcase livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on June 14. This is certainly a nice change of pace from those early morning briefings and not too late that people are getting tired. You can tune in to the livestream below or join us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Not much is known about what Capcom will be showing during its E3 2021 livestream. Resident Evil Village was its latest entry into the extremely popular series, and we already know a little bit about Monster Hunter Stories 2. Beyond receiving more information on those, we could see more news on Resident Evil remakes and Street Fighter.

As for what we’re hoping for? Well, I’d definitely love to see another Dead Rising title or even a remake of the originals. It’d be great to slip back into the shoes of Frank West. He’s covered wars you know?

Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for coverage on everything that gets announced during the Capcom Showcase livestream. If you miss anything, you can always swing by the E3 2021 page for our coverage of the entire event.