Resident Evil Re:Verse delayed, will no longer launch alongside Village Following some issues with recent betas, Capcom is pushing Resident Evil Re:Verse back to Summer 2021.

Resident Evil Re:Verse isn’t really the marquee event of this coming season when it comes to the franchise. It was always meant to be a fun little add-on to go along with Resident Evil Village and Capcom’s 25th anniversary celebration of the series. However, following recent beta tests, it looks like Resident Evil Re:Verse will spend a little bit more time in the oven. The PVP celebration of Resident Evil history has been pushed back to Summer 2021 and will no longer launch alongside Resident Evil Village.

Capcom seemingly quietly shifted the release schedule of Resident Evil Re:Verse on the game’s website following recent betas. During said betas, players experienced matchmaking and gameplay issues enough that Capcom felt it necessary to pull back on further betas and spend a bit more time polishing it up, though a release window was not announced at that time. However, the information sheet for the game on the site now lists it as coming in Summer 2021, substantially beyond its originally planned release date near Resident Evil Village on May 7, 2021.

The updated window for Resident Evil Re:Verse on the game's website pushes it back to Summer 2021, well beyond its expected launch beside Village.

With the recent April betas not having panned out quite as Capcom wanted, it makes sense for the company to push the game back. Resident Evil Re:Verse is meant to be an anniversary celebration of a lot of the franchise, allowing players to battle it out PVP as Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, and further characters from across the series (including monsters like RE7’s Jack Baker and RE3’s Nemesis). Even if it likely isn’t what everyone is looking for in May - that would easily be Resident Evil Village itself and its returning Mercenaries mode - there's still no reason to throw anniversary goodies out as a poorly conceived afterthought.

With that in mind, it looks like we’ll be seeing Resident Evil Re:Verse try to shape up later this year. Stay tuned as we await further details and a new release date for the game.