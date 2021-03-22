New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta dates announced for April 2021

Resident Evil Village's free-to-play add-on game Re:Verse is set to receive a fresh open beta to give more players a taste of its PVP survival horror-inspired action.
TJ Denzer
2

Resident Evil Village isn’t the only tasty bit of survival horror coming this next season. In case you forgot, Capcom is also working on a multiplayer companion title in the form of Resident Evil Re:Verse, which will pit players head-to-head as both iconic Resident Evil characters and monsters. There’s already been a closed beta before, but now an open beta has been announced for April dates and everyone interested on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam can join in the fun.

Capcom announced the dates for Resident Evil Re:Verse’s upcoming open beta via the game’s website. Running from April 7 at 11 p.m. PT to April 10 at 11 p.m. PT, players will be able to download the game on their console of choice and see a glimpse of what Resident Evil Re:Verse will offer. All you need to do is make sure you have the supported hardware (PS5 is supported on the PS4 version and Xbox Series X/S is supported on the Xbox One version) and a working Capcom ID.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was announced alongside expanded looks at Resident Evil Village which included the reveal of a release date in May 2021 and the launch of an exclusive demo on PS5. Resident Evil Re:Verse is a multiplayer game which will be free with the purchase of Resident Evil Village. It’s meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil and brings multiple iconic characters and monsters from across the franchise together in multiplayer PVP arenas. Characters like Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and HUNK join monsters like Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis and Resident Evil 7’s Jack Baker as some of the playable roster of the game.

With the open beta allowing players to give Resident Evil Re:Verse a try and see what they think, it’ll be a pretty risk free-way to see how it plays ahead of launch later this year. So if you want to give it a go without spending money on Resident Evil Village right ahead, April 8 is the date to keep. Stay tuned as we continue to follow it for further reveals and updates and be sure to check out a full dive into Resident Evil’s history for the franchise’s 25-year anniversary.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

